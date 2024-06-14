Delays possible on Honoapi‘ilani Highway early Friday for equipment transport

Main, News Posted on Jun 13, 2024 in Highways News

LAHAINA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of traffic slowdowns and possible delays along Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) and adjacent roadways early Friday morning, June 14, as heavy equipment will be transported from the Pulehunui Industrial Park to the state’s Ka La‘i Ola temporary group housing site in Wahikuli.

Transport will begin at 3:30 a.m. from Pulehunui Industrial Park at Kama‘aina Road and end at approximately 5:30 a.m. at the Ka La‘i Ola jobsite, with convoy on public roads ending at Keawe Street.

Traffic in both directions will be briefly stopped at the Olowalu tunnel as the equipment will need to use the entire width of the tunnel. There will be three escort vehicles. The scheduled route is:

Begin at 3:30 a.m. at Kamaʻāina Road, with convoy turning left on Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311), heading south.

From Maui Veterans Highway, the convoy will turn right onto North Kīhei Road heading west.

From North Kīhei Road, the convoy will turn left onto Honoapi‘ilani Highway heading south.

The convoy will continue on Honoapi‘ilani Highway and continue onto the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000).

From the Lahaina Bypass, the convoy will turn left onto Hokiokio Place, heading west.

It will then turn right on Honoapi‘ilani Highway and head north to Keawe Street where the convoy on public roads will end.

The equipment being transported is necessary for the construction on the temporary group housing site for residents impacted by the August wildfires. See: https://governor.hawaii.gov/main/ka-lai-ola-the-place-of-peaceful-recovery/