Pipeline Integrity Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $12.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. ” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Pipeline Integrity Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pipeline integrity management market size is predicted to reach $12.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the pipeline integrity management market is due to the significant expansion of the oil and gas pipeline network. North America region is expected to hold the largest pipeline integrity management market share. Major players in the pipeline integrity management market include T. D. Williamson Inc., Bureau Veritas Group, Emerson Electric Co., Baker Hughes Company, TÜV Rheinland Holding AG & Co. KG.

Pipeline Integrity Management Market Segments

• By Service Type: Inspection Services, Cleaning Services, Repair and Refurbishment Services

• By Sector: Crude Oil, Natural Gas

• By Location of Deployment: Onshore, Offshore

• By Geography: The global pipeline integrity management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pipeline integrity management (PIM) is a comprehensive strategy for understanding and managing pipelines securely and reliably. The process that ensures the distribution and transfer of natural gas, hazardous liquids, and other types of gas through pipelines must implement complete integrity management procedures following pipeline safety rules.

The main types of pipeline integrity management are inspection services, cleaning services and repair and refurbishment services. Inspection services in pipeline integrity management are used to perform a structural evaluation of pipeline systems periodically to detect pipeline defects such as corrosion and cracks. The various sectors including crude oil and natural gas are deployed through onshore and offshore locations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pipeline Integrity Management Market Characteristics

3. Pipeline Integrity Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pipeline Integrity Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pipeline Integrity Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Pipeline Integrity Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pipeline Integrity Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

