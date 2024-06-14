CBP officers at Gateway International Bridge apprehend man wanted on sexual assault charges

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Gateway International Bridge, detained one male traveler with an active warrant for criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree through force or coercion and criminal nonconsensual sexual contact conduct in the 5th degree.

“Sexual assault is a crime which severely mars its victims. Our CBP officers play a vital role in securing our country and our local community,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “This individual will now face consequences of his alleged actions thanks to the efforts of our CBP officers.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The apprehension occurred on Wednesday, Jun. 12, at the Gateway International Bridge. A CBP officer referred Juan Diego Medina Cisneros, a 31-year-old male Mexican citizen, for a secondary inspection. After escorting Medina Cisneros to secondary, a biometric and federal law enforcement database verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree through force or coercion and criminal nonconsensual sexual contact conduct in the 5th degree out of Minnesota. CBP officers turned Medina Cisneros over to the Brownsville Police Department to await extradition from Minnesota.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

