CBP officers seize over $500K in cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $503,200 worth of alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and used all of our available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our ability to filter out smugglers from legitimate travelers is paramount in securing our border.”

Packages containing 65 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry

On June 12, 2024, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Jeep SUV making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 25 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 65.25 pounds (29.60 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

