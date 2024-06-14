Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Multiple Package Thefts

 

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in multiple package thefts in the Sixth District. The cases are listed below:

  • On February 27, 2024, in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24030260
  • On June 1, 2024, in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24083314
  • On June 11, 2024, in the 3900 block of Ames Street, Northeast. CCN: 24088975
  • On June 11, 2024, in the 300 block of Anacostia Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24088868

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

