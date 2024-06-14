Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,457 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeks Suspects in a Southeast Stabbing

 

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects who assaulted and stabbed a victim with a knife.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 10:57 a.m., the suspects assaulted and stabbed the victim in the 1500 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24081019

You just read:

MPD Seeks Suspects in a Southeast Stabbing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more