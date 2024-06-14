MPD Seeks Suspects in a Southeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects who assaulted and stabbed a victim with a knife.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 10:57 a.m., the suspects assaulted and stabbed the victim in the 1500 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24081019