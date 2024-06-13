MPD Searching for Suspect Carrying a Firearm

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to identify a suspect who was observed carrying a firearm.

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect was observed carrying a firearm in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.