MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in a Northeast Residence

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in a Northeast residence.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at approximately 9:22 a.m., officers discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound, inside of a residence, in the 4100 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old James Edward King, III, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24089435

