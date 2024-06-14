Coastal Investment Company and Madison Capital Group Launch Innovative Car Wash Venture, Go Wash It

Coastal Investment Company, LLC, in partnership with Madison Capital Group, LLC, launches Go Wash It, aiming to revolutionize the car wash industry with innovative technologies and strategic growth.

Winter Park, FL, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Investment Company, LLC, in partnership with Madison Capital Group, LLC, proudly announces the launch of their latest venture, Go Wash It, a revolutionary car wash service poised to set new industry standards.

Spearheaded by Ryan Hanks, Founder and CEO of Madison Capital Group, Go Wash It is set to transform the car wash landscape by establishing and acquiring cutting-edge facilities in high-growth markets across the United States. These strategically chosen locations, characterized by favorable demographics and minimal competition, are expected to outperform national performance averages.

Combining over 50 years of industry expertise with state-of-the-art technologies, Go Wash It aims to streamline operations and elevate customer service. Features like license plate readers will offer quick service to subscription members, reducing wait times and increasing throughput. Ryan Hanks remarked, "Go Wash It is not just a car wash; it's the future of car care. Our technology-driven approach ensures a seamless customer experience while maintaining high operational standards."

The brand emphasizes proactive maintenance with real-time monitoring of equipment and detergent levels, preventing downtime and ensuring peak efficiency and reliability. This meticulous attention to detail underscores Go Wash It's commitment to operational excellence.

With the car wash industry's growth projected to continue robustly, Go Wash It is dedicated to innovation and sustainability. The brand focuses on significant water usage reduction compared to traditional home car washing methods, catering to the rising consumer demand for eco-friendly services.

Greg Meerbaum, CEO of Coastal, highlighted the industry's robust cash flows and steady revenue from top-performing facilities. "The high trading multiples of these assets are a significant part of their appeal," Meerbaum stated. "We aim to capitalize on this opportunity by expanding our portfolio to include 150-250 car wash locations over the next five years."

As Go Wash It scales, it seeks to capture a significant market share in an industry ripe for disruption. The express exterior car wash model promises high profitability and efficient service, attracting both consumers and investors.

Media Contact: For more information about Go Wash It and investment opportunities, contact: Investor Relations, Coastal Investment Company Phone: 1-888-411-2280 Email: relations@coastalinvco.com Website: https://www.investwithcoastal.com/

About Coastal Investment Company, LLC: Located in Winter Park, FL, Coastal Investment Company, LLC is a distinguished private equity firm, providing successful individuals with access to and advice on institutional real estate and venture capital investment opportunities.

About Madison Capital Group, LLC: Madison Capital Group, LLC specializes in real estate and private equity ventures, renowned for their strategic development and acquisition projects in high-growth markets across the US.

Media Contact: Carey Sobel, Chief Marketing Officer Email: Carey@CoastalInvCo.com

