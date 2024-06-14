Top Metal Roofing Contractors, North Wood's Roofing, Open New Location in Gainesville, Florida

North Wood's Roofing has a new location in Gainesville, Florida, making its GAF-certified services more accessible in the city.

Gainesville, FL, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Wood's Roofing is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location in Gainesville, Florida. Known for combining durability with aesthetic appeal, the company leverages deep industry knowledge and the latest innovations in the roofing industry to ensure flawless project completion.

Over the past four decades, Katie and Mike, the company's founders, have successfully completed thousands of roofing projects in Florida. Prior to starting north woods roofing, the two serial entrepreneurs and roofing experts had previously successfully established and sold two other roofing companies in Bradenton, Florida.

With its new location in Gainesville, Florida, North Wood’s Roofing is set to benefit the city with its quality services. The GAF-certified contractor maintains high standards in roofing services, guaranteeing durability and quality in every project. The new Gainesville location will provide the same high level of services with a focus on both residential and commercial metal roofing needs.

GAF is among North America's largest manufacturers of residential and commercial roofing products. Being a GAF Certified Contractor means that a roofing company has been vetted and approved by GAF to install its products according to its high standards. Choosing a GAF Certified Contractor guarantees top-tier service and high-quality roofing solutions backed by strong warranties.

North Wood’s Roofing provides various metal roofing services to meet the needs of their clientele. Metal roofs can last 50 years or more with minimal maintenance, making them a smart investment. They are also energy-efficient, with reflective properties that help reduce cooling costs. Since they are available in different colors and finishes, the metal roofing contractors Gainesville can install metal roofs to complement any architectural style.

The company’s shingles roofing services cater to clients looking for a cost-effective roofing option that also enhances the home's energy efficiency. Their offerings include Timberline HDZ shingles that come with LayerLock Technology, Timberline UHDZ shingles that offer high-definition aesthetics, The Camelot II shingles with the slate-like appearance reminiscent of European architecture, and the Slateline shingles that come with the bold look of slate, tapered cut-outs, and shadow lines at a fraction of the cost.

North Wood’s Roofing also offers a 10-year warranty on workmanship, complementing GAF’s extensive product warranties. This warranty ensures that clients' investments are protected for years to come. Recognizing the importance of being a proactive member of a community, the contractors at North Wood's Roofing also actively engage in local events. This is their way of giving back to the community that supports them.

About North Wood's Roofing

For over 40 years, Katie and Mike, the founders of North Wood's Roofing, have provided excellent services to satisfy the roofing needs of communities in Florida. From Bradenton, Florida, to its new location in Gainesville, Florida, the company continues to help homeowners create homes that are appealing to look at while also meeting the functional requirements of the homeowners. Specializing in metal and shingle roofs, the GAF-certified contractor has become the roofing partner residents trust to meet their roofing needs.

