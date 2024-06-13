Submit Release
Military Parade for His Majesty Charles III Set For June 15

The Annual Military Parade to commemorate the occasion of the birthday of His Majesty, Charles III, will take place on Saturday June 15, 2024, at the Old Montrose Parade Grounds commencing at 8:00 am.

Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency, Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE will attend and inspect the parade. Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, and Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Envill Williams will also be in attendance.

The Parade will be under the command of Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons. Inspector of Police, Mr. Wilmet John will be the adjutant.

Persons attending the parade are asked to be seated by 7:30 a.m.

 

