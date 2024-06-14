FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office to Host Two Workshops for Total Loss Claims June 15 and 29

SANTA FE, N.M. — The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Advocate Team is hosting two workshops focused on supporting individuals who experienced a total loss of a residence and outbuildings due to the 2022 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding. Attendees can file a Notice of Loss, complete and submit documentation, and/or check the status of a total loss claim. Workshops will be held in Las Vegas June 15 and Mora June 29.

Las Vegas Total Loss Claims Workshop WHEN: June 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. WHERE: New Mexico Highlands University, Sala de Madrid, 801 University Ave., Las Vegas, NM

Mora Total Loss Claims Workshop WHEN: June 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. WHERE: Mora VFW, 2825 NM Hwy 518 (mile marker 28.5), Mora, NM



Total loss claims are for the total loss of a primary and/or secondary residence structure. This may also include sheds, shops, barns and other outbuildings.

Losses must be as a result of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding. Those who experienced damage that did not result in a total loss are encouraged to attend an Advocate Connects event, a Resource Fair or call the Claims Office Helpline 505-995-7133; details can be found on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Facebook Events Page.

“While we are working diligently to process all claims that come through our office, we understand that those who experienced a total loss due to the fire need targeted support,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations of the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “We are still hearing about members of the community who lost everything and have immediate unmet needs. On more than one occasion we have learned that some of those with unmet needs have not yet submitted a claim, and we are unable to provide compensation until we receive a Notice of Loss and can complete the claims process. Even if an individual was insured, we would like to meet with that person to determine if there are opportunities for additional compensation. We are here to help claimants navigate the process and encourage you to attend one of our many events.”

Workshop attendees should come prepared with the following information:

Pre-loss photos of all structures (all exterior elevations if available, interior photos of as many rooms as possible. Any photo showing the interior and exterior i.e., family picnics, birthday parties, holidays, etc.)

Debris photos

Longitude/latitude

Driver’s License (for all owners)

Ownership taxes at the time of the loss to current (2022 and 2023)

Warranty deeds

Insurance information – insurance claim documents if a claim was filed

If you need help gathering documents, reach out to the Helpline (505-995-7133), your navigator or the State Disaster Case Management team (505-670-4662).

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $802 million to claimants.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024. Compensation through the Claims Office is not taxable income and will not impact eligibility for other federal benefits including social security or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.