Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Newton, Tyler Counties June 14

AUSTIN -- FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Newton and Tyler counties June 14 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds April 26-June 5.

The centers are located at:

Newton County

Howard Civic Center

213 E. Court St.

Newton, TX 75966

Tyler County

Tyler County Emergency Operations Center

201 Veterans Way

Woodville, TX 75979

All centers operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties with uninsured losses from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.