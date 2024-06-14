PRESS RELEASE: POWER OUTAGE THROUGHOUT DOWNTOWN HONOLULU
POWER OUTAGE THROUGHOUT DOWNTOWN HONOLULU
June 13, 2024
HONOLULU – This morning multiple power outages have occurred throughout downtown Honolulu affecting multiple state buildings including but not limited to the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Judiciary, Kalanimoku, Kamamalu, Keoneana, State Office Tower, No 1. Capitol, and Kekaunaoha Buildings. State offices in these buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.
