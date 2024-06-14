Submit Release
Kamaka Air Resumes Flights to all Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamaka Air, Hawaii's premier inter-island air cargo company, is proud to announce it has resumed full flight operations servicing all islands in the state once again. Due to recent personnel transitions, Kamaka temporarily halted its flights on June 5 but ensured continued deliveries through a partnership with a third-party airline.

"At Kamaka Air, we understand the essential role our services play in delivering products, medications, and mail to residents across every Hawaiian island. We deeply regret any disruption caused by the events of last week," said David Hinderland, CEO of Kamaka Air. "Today, our planes are flying again, our teams are excited to be in the air, servicing our great Kamaka Air customers who depend on our deliveries for their everyday needs. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers for their patience."


