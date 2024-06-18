Making History - Miist - Highest Charting Chinese Artist Ever on USA Billboard AC Chart
Singer-Songwriter Miist is the #1 Indie Artist in the USA and Highest Charting Chinese Artist Ever
A talent this prodigious also comes with an incandescent voice and a striking persona.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miist is one of the more fascinating stories in modern pop music where she is making history. The native Chinese singer-songwriter, Miist is now the highest charting Chinese artist ever on the USA AC/Pop Billboard Charts. (#19 Real-Time AC, #28 Billboard AC and rising). Her current single, “Move Your Body Slowly,” is a dance-floor delight that brims with irresistible rhythms, silky smooth strings and super catchy melody.
— Joe Bosso
She is also the first ever native Chinese to work with a USA Top 10 Pop Producer - Narada Michael Walden (Multi-Grammy winner. Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston) and has just recorded and is writing with 3 time Grammy winner Tony Succar.
“Move Your Body Slowly" is the first top 30 Pop hit for Narada in nearly two decades.
Far from an overnight success story, at 33 she discovered she could write music. Now 35, Miist has written more than 60 songs in the past 2 years and just in the last 6 months has worked with artists that have combined for 19+ Grammy's.
Miist performs in 3 languages. English, Mandarin and Spanish. She will be releasing her first album, The Songs From The Living Room August 23, 2024.
Fans can find the single, “Move Your Body Slowly” and other charting singles on all platforms or her website and YouTube Channel.
More than anything, Miist is hoping to create moments of beauty and grace, messages and melodies that will leave listeners with an impactful and lasting feeling of possibilities. “It’s a difficult time we’re in,” she says. “People are suffering in so many ways, so I want to bring some light to this world. Even if I’m writing about a subject that is dark, I always end with the feeling that we always have hope. I can’t think of anything better. That’s the connection I want to make.”
She resides in the USA and as a wife and mother enjoys being with her family and traveling around the world.
Leo Lavoro
Jensen Communcations
+1 432-293-4682
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Move Your Body Slowly - MIist