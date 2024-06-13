Governor Abbott Announces $151.2 Billion Economic Impact Of Military Installations In Texas

TEXAS, June 13 - June 13, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced U.S. military installations in Texas contributed at least $151.2 billion to the Texas economy in 2023 and supported more than 677,022 jobs in communities across the state. The results are based on a study completed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts at the request of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) analyzing the impact on the state’s economy of military installations within Texas.

“The tradition of military service is long in our great state, and our respect for those who serve is enduring,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why Texas is proud to be home to 15 major U.S. military installations and the Army Futures Command headquarters. Essential to the defense of our nation, each installation also serves as a major local employer and key community partner, adding over $151 billion to Texas' booming economy and supporting over 677,000 good-paying jobs across our great state. Working together with our military communities throughout the state, we will ensure Texas remains the most welcoming home to the men and women of the greatest military in the world and offers ongoing, unmatched support for their critical missions.”

"These installations are critical to both our national security and to the Texas economy, generating an overall economic output of more than $150 billion," said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. "The installations are also vibrant and dynamic partners in the community, supporting not just business and industry but also schools, charities, youth sports and cultural events. The U.S. military and the men and women who serve are a key part of what makes Texas the greatest state in the nation.”

Estimated Contribution of U.S. Military Installations to the Texas Economy, 2023

Total direct jobs: 213,176

Total employment (direct and indirect jobs): 677,022

Economic output: $151,276,591,000

INSTALLATION JOBS

(Direct and Indirect) ECONOMIC IMPACT Army Futures Command 8,757 $1,803,489,000 Corpus Christi Army Depot 8,979 $1,655,903,000 Dyess Air Force Base 15,879 $3,606,224,000 Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base 7,425 $1,686,194,000 Fort Bliss 126,997 $27,948,226,000 Fort Cavazos 173,730 $39,093,559,000 Goodfellow Air Force Base 12,064 $3,109,547,000 Joint Base San Antonio (Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base, and Randolph Air Force Base) 240,403 $55,110,571,000 Laughlin Air Force Base 7,533 $1,731,276,000

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi 21,340 $4,689,867,000 Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth 22,548 $4,883,075,000 Naval Air Station Kingsville 4,338 $1,029,009,000 Red River Army Depot 9,228 $1,653,700,000 Sheppard Air Force Base 17,801 $3,275,951,000

The Comptroller’s study represents an analysis of the economic impact of the population and employees directly affiliated with U.S. military installations in Texas. This includes active duty, visiting, and other military personnel, dependents, civilian employees, and contractors directly affiliated with the base.

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission within the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues and on ways to strengthen the position of Texas military installations in preparation for any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC). TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas. Additionally, the TMPC encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.