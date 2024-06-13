Transportation Commission awards emergency contract for Teton Pass mudslide repair
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $880,600 emergency bid to Avail Valley Construction LLC during a special meeting this afternoon via Zoom.
Based out of Victor, Idaho, Avail Valley will construct a box culvert at the slide area, which is located at mile marker 15.5 on Wyoming Highway 22, also known as Teton Pass.
The culvert will help improve drainage in the area. Crews with Evans are aiming to have the project complete so the highway will be ready to reopen once the detour is complete at the Big Fill landslide located at mile marker 12.8 on Teton Pass.