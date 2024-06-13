Governor Cooper Comments on Supreme Court Ruling Protecting Access to Medication Abortions

NORTH CAROLINA, June 13 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the Supreme Court ruling that reaffirms the right to access abortion medication across the country.

“Today’s decision is critical for protecting access to reproductive health care and confirming that extremist political beliefs cannot be used to stop a woman from getting safe, effective health care. But with Republicans at every level, including here in North Carolina, still working to take away this fundamental freedom we cannot let our guard down. Women should be in charge of their own personal medical decisions, and I’ll continue pushing to protect abortion access in North Carolina.”