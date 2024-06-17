Fidesic AP Suite Introduces New Healthcare Invoice Data Capture for D365 Business Central

Make Payables Awesome!

It’s now easier for Healthcare Accounting Professionals using D356 Business Central to install and get started with advanced Accounts Payable Automation.

We’ve come to realize that our solutions are a perfect fit for these healthcare industry users.” — Kevin Pritchard

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and health-related accounting departments using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central can now process vendor payments faster and more accurately with the release of Fidesic's MagiCapture for Healthcare, Fidesic announced today.

In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, hiked operating costs continue to plague some organizations, while others have seen rapid growth. In either case, shrinking margin is more crucial than ever in this space. With Fidesic, healthcare and health-related businesses can streamline their accounting processes, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency every step of the way.

“We have seen a ton of healthcare organizations come to us with outdated invoice processes or a recent AP automation solution that falls short on Dynamics ERP integration,” said Kevin Pritchard, Fidesic AP’s Head Product Manager. “In recent years, we’ve come to realize that our solutions are a perfect fit for these healthcare industry users. We know this industry is high stakes and back office functions like accounting are no exception. That’s why we decided to make it easier for them to install and use our solution through Microsoft AppSource.”

MagicCapture for Healthcare benefits include, No managing templates, Capture that is as good as an AP Clerk, AI Powered capture that learns and gets better over time and seamless Integration into Business Central.

As part of Fidesic’s "We Care About Healthcare Accounting Program," health and health-related organizations can now start using Fidesic with their first location at no charge. Learn More

Fidesic’s AP Automation Solution for D365 Business Central is the most efficient way to visualize and manage the accounts payable approval process inside D365 BC, with flexible fulfillment services for Electronic Payments or Paper Check.

About Fidesic

People who care. Software that works. The Fidesic team is committed to being simplifiers for their customers and partners. Fidesic cares about your success and we can help by making your accounts payable process work better inside Microsoft Dynamics GP and Business Central.