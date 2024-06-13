Governor Mills & Attorney General Frey Welcome Supreme Court Ruling Preserving Access to Mifepristone

MAINE, June 13 - Back to current news.

June 13, 2024



Governor Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey issued the following statements in response to the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling in FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine that will preserve nationwide access to mifepristone:

"The Supreme Court was right to reject this legally and scientifically meritless case, and I join the many Maine people who today are breathing a sigh of relief that mifepristone will remain legal and accessible across our state and nation," said Governor Janet Mills. "While this ruling is welcome news, we know this: the reproductive rights of women remain under direct and constant attack, and I pledge that my Administration will continue to fight any attempts to undermine reproductive rights in Maine."

"This ruling is a big win for health care access," said Attorney General Aaron Frey. "And while I, like so many, am deeply relieved, my Office will remain vigilant for the anti-abortion movement's next attempt to roll back reproductive freedom."

The Supreme Court today ruled that plaintiffs in _FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine _lacked standing to challenge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s regulation of mifepristone €“ a safe, effective drug commonly used in medication abortion for more than two decades. This ruling leaves in place the FDA's longstanding approval of this widely used drug.

Last April, Governor Mills called an initial ruling on the case by a Texas U.S. District Court "reckless," and pledged to work with the Attorney General's Office to fight back against challenges to reproductive health care in Maine. Attorney General Aaron Frey intervened in a related mifepristone access case, ensuring that Maine would not be impacted by the case unless a higher court ruled otherwise. The Supreme Court ultimately granted a stay of the Texas decision while appeals moved through the judicial process.

Under Governor Mills' leadership, Maine has not only protected but expanded access to critical reproductive health services. The Governor, in collaboration with the Legislature, has enacted laws that prevent protestors from blocking health clinics, that require public and private insurance coverage of reproductive health care, and that made those services available to people in rural and urban areas of Maine. Last year, the Governor signed into law a series of bills to protect access to abortion, including legislation that puts the difficult decision about whether to have an abortion later in pregnancy in the hands of women and their doctors €“ not politicians or lawyers, ensuring that patients can get care they need, when they need it. Governor Mills has also called for passage of a Reproductive Rights Amendment to the Maine Constitution.