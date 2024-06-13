The Simply Good Foods Company Completes Acquisition of Only What You Need (OWYN)

DENVER, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Only What You Need (“OWYN”), a leading plant-based ready-to-drink (“RTD”) protein shake brand, which was previously announced on April 29, 2024.



OWYN is the fastest growing1 RTD protein shake brand in the market and enhances Simply Good Foods’ portfolio with further diversification and provides the Company with a greater presence within the RTD protein shake portion of the nutritious snacking category. The addition of OWYN builds on Simply Good Foods’ leadership position within the nutritional snacking category.

“The acquisition of OWYN represents a significant strategic win for Simply Good Foods. It introduces a third complementary brand and opens the door to a new consumer segment, significantly strengthening our position in the rapidly expanding RTD shake market and solidifying our leading position with retail partners,” remarked Geoff Tanner, President and CEO of Simply Good Foods. "We are confident our market strategies will drive profitable growth through enhanced distribution, greater household penetration and a cost-efficient supply chain. We also plan to lean on the expertise of our combined R&D teams to improve fundamental product performance and explore new areas for innovation. OWYN has shown exceptional net sales growth in the nutritional snacking category in recent years, and we believe that will continue.”

“We continue to expect that in calendar year 2024 OWYN will achieve net sales of approximately $1202 million. We are building on our strong relationships with major customers in both traditional and natural markets and have a thriving, profitable and expanding eCommerce business," said Mark Olivieri, Senior Vice President and General Manager OWYN. “I look forward to continuing to lead the OWYN team as we look to grow the brand.”

Simply Good Foods funded the purchase price of $280 million, subject to certain customary post-closing purchase price adjustments and before transaction related fees, through a combination of cash on its balance sheet and incremental borrowings under its outstanding credit facility. The incremental $250 million term loan and the outstanding $240 million term loan balance will have an interest rate of SOFR plus a credit spread adjustment equal to 0.10% for one-month SOFR, 0.15% for up to three-month SOFR and 0.25% for up to six-month SOFR, subject to a floor of 0.50%, plus 2.50% margin. The incremental portion of the term loan was priced to lenders at par. The Company expects to pay down a portion of the $490 million in total term loan debt during the balance of fiscal year 2024 and is targeting a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of around 1.25x by fiscal year-end August 2024.

Simply Good Foods base business, excluding OWYN, is tracking to the full fiscal year 2024 outlook provided on April 4, 2024. The Company will update its full fiscal year 2024 outlook, inclusive of the acquisition, when it issues its third quarter earnings report on June 27, 2024.

1Source: Total MULO Dollar Sales for the 52 Week Period Ending 3/24/24

2Estimated twelve months ending 12/31/24

FINANCIAL CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Mark Pogharian Jennifer Livingston (720) 768-2681 (303) 620-8148

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, CO, is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking mainstream, with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit SimplyGoodFoodsCompany.com.

