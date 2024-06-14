Atlantucky Brewing Partners with Crafted for Action for CraftBeerCon 2024
Atlanta-based brewery owned by Nappy Roots members hosts craft beer conference June 19-22
We want ATLKY to be a space where it’s safe to be yourself and also commune with like minded individuals who look like us to enjoy the amazing world of craft beer.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantucky Brewing is excited to announce its partnership with Crafted for Action to host CraftBeerCon, a premier craft beer conference celebrating diversity, community, and the love of craft beer. The event is set for June 19-22 virtually and in person at Atlantucky located at 170 Northside Drive SW Suite 96.
Atlantucky will co-host and sponsor CraftBeerCon with Crafted for Action in an effort to welcome craft beer enthusiasts from around the globe and bring people together as a symbol of community, support, and individuality. The conference, held on Juneteenth, aims to build and uplift a more diverse craft beer community. Craft beer has long been celebrated for its ability to bring people together, and now more than ever, it serves as a symbol of community, support, and individuality.
"We are proud to support Jen Price in this amazing endeavor she has created,” Atlantucky co-founder Fish Scales said. “We want ATLKY to be a space where it’s safe to be yourself and also commune with like minded individuals who look like us to enjoy the amazing world of craft beer.”
CraftBeerCon 2024 promises four days of community, conversation, and craft beer. Whether attending in person or virtually, attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, and special events.
Highlights of CraftBeerCon 2024 include:
- Wednesday, June 19: Happy Juneteenth! Welcome to Atlanta Panelist Meet + Greet and Beer Share
- Thursday, June 20: Conference, Day 1 featuring panels, happy hour, ATL History Beer Dinner, and Wanna Play Game Night
- Friday, June 21: Conference, Day 2 featuring panels, Crafted Fellows Pitch Competition, Crafted Awards, and Brews + Beats
- Saturday, June 22: Finale with the Brewgether Community Service Project and Unplugged Summer Camp + Beer Share
For more information and to register for CraftBeerCon, visit craftedforaction.com/conference.
Located at 170 Northside Drive SW Suite 96 in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta, Atlantucky, one of the nation’s few black-owned breweries, is owned by multi-platinum-selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots. The name, “Atlantucky,” celebrates the band’s historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery took home Bronze in the Cream Stout category in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship before opening its taproom in the shadows of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) of Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University. The brewery recently launched a pie and panini menu named “Atlantucky Pies & Paninis,” that is crafted with high-quality ingredients and caters to diverse tastes ranging from meat lovers to veggie combinations with a variety of gourmet options.
For more information about Atlantucky Brewing and Nappy Roots, please visit www.atlantucky.com or www.nappyroots.com.
