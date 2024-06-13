Nonprofit Stronger than the Storm Launches Children’s Books that Teach Resilience & Understanding During Difficult Times
The Books, “Kids Can Be Hero Helpers!” and “Henry and the Hurricane” are Now Available for Purchase
We created these resources to help children and adults navigate the complex emotions and challenges that come with preparing for or from experiencing a disaster.”DEERFIELD, FL, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stronger than the Storm, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing kid-friendly resources to help children prepare, reconnect, and develop resilience before, during, and after difficult times, is proud to introduce two new books to support children and their caregivers: the “Kids Can Be Hero Helpers!” activity and coloring book and the storybook “Henry and the Hurricane.”
— Brittany Perkins Castillo, Founder
In the aftermath of a disaster or emergency, even the most prepared adults can experience stress and anxiety. Children face similar emotions but don’t always have the ability to express themselves and understand the changes around them. To address this, Brittany Perkins Castillo, Founder of Stronger than the Storm, created the “Kids Can Be Hero Helpers!” activity and coloring book. This resource draws on her experience as both a parent and the CEO of AshBritt, a national turnkey emergency management, logistics, and disaster response company.
“We created these resources to help children and adults navigate the complex emotions and challenges that come with preparing for or from experiencing a disaster,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo. “Our goal is to provide kids, along with families and communities, tools that promote resilience and understanding during difficult times.”
The “Kids Can Be Hero Helpers!” activity and coloring book serves as a communication and learning tool for kids. It provides activities to inform and engage children on a variety of disaster events, as well as a resource page for adults. By using fun and play, the objective is to provide a tool for connection between kids and adults to process disaster events.
Complementing this resource is “Henry and the Hurricane,” a storybook that follows Henry and his family as they prepare for a hurricane, addressing common questions children might have. The book helps children understand and manage their feelings while also providing kid-friendly information about hurricanes. The pages are filled with hidden objects for readers to find, offering challenges suitable for both younger and older children.
“The illustrations and activities are designed to engage children while also educating them about safety and preparedness,” added Nathan Jarvis, Creative Director at Stronger than the Storm and illustrator of the books. “We hope these books will become valuable resources for families and communities.”
Both books will be available for purchase on Amazon. For bulk book, bookmarks, and sticker orders and additional free resources like printable coloring pages and the family emergency preparedness campaign, or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please email info@strongerthanthestorm.com.
About Stronger than the Storm
Stronger than the Storm is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children prepare, reconnect, and develop resilience before, during, and after disaster events. Through books, educational materials, and forums and events, the organization aims to support kids, families, communities, and governments in ensuring disaster planning, response, and recovery considers the needs of all children. To learn more, please visit www.strongerthanthestorm.com.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn