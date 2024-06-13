SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of UiPath Inc. - PATH

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of UiPath Inc. (“UiPath” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PATH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether UiPath and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 29, 2024, UiPath issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year. Among other items, UiPath projected second quarter revenue in the range of $300 million to $305 million, significantly below analyst expectations of $333 million. In a separate press release, UiPath announced the resignation of Rob Enslin “as Chief Executive Officer and member of the UiPath Board of Directors effective June 1, 2024.”

On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $6.23 per share, or 34.06%, to close at $12.07 per share on May 30, 2024.

