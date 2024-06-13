Submit Release
Aecon schedules second quarter 2024 financial results release and conference call

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 after market close, and has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link and will be available at www.aecon.com/InvestorCalendar. Participants can also dial-in to the conference call and pre-register using this link. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call. Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call time.

An accompanying presentation of the second quarter 2024 financial results will also be available after market close on July 24, 2024 at www.aecon.com/investing. For those unable to attend, a replay will be available within one hour following the live webcast and conference call at the same webcast link above.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

For further information: 

Adam Borgatti
SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
416-297-2600
ir@aecon.com 

Nicole Court
Vice President, Corporate Affairs
416-297-2600
corpaffairs@aecon.com 


Primary Logo

