SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lasertec Corporation - LSRCF

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lasertec Corporation (“Lasertec” or the “Company”) (OTC: LSRCF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Lasertec and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 5, 2024, Scorpion Capital (“Scorpion”) published an investigative report on Lasertec. Scorpion accused Lasertec of concocting a textbook accounting scheme, fraudulently inflating revenue, margins, and earnings. Scorpion also predicts that Lasertec will incur a significant impairment charge that could erase most of the Company’s earnings since the launch of its flagship ACTIS extreme ultraviolet inspection machine.

On this news, Lasertec’s stock price fell $27.00 per share, or 10.33%, to close at $234.50 per share on June 5, 2024.

