[Latest] Global Mushroom Market Size/Share Worth USD 146,912.1 Million by 2033 at a 10.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Mushroom Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 56,128.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 61,797.6 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 146,912.1 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2024 and 2033.

Austin, TX, USA, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Mushroom Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Mushroom (Button Mushrooms, Shiitake Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Portobello Mushrooms, Others), By Form (Fresh Mushrooms, Processed Mushrooms), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Food Service Providers, Others), By End Use (Household Consumption, Food Processing Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Mushroom Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 56,128.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 61,797.6 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 146,912.1 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Mushroom Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Consumer Awareness: Growing awareness about the nutritional benefits and health advantages of mushrooms, including their high protein content, low calorie count, and various vitamins and minerals, is driving demand for mushrooms as a healthy food option among consumers.

Rising Preference for Plant-based Diets: The increasing adoption of plant-based diets and vegetarianism/veganism is fueling demand for mushrooms as meat substitutes and versatile ingredients in various cuisines, contributing to market growth.

Expanding Application in Food Industry: Mushrooms are being increasingly used as ingredients in various food products, including soups, sauces, pizzas, burgers, and salads, owing to their unique flavor profiles and texture, thereby driving market expansion.

Advancements in Cultivation Techniques: Technological advancements in mushroom cultivation techniques, including controlled environment cultivation (CEC) methods such as indoor farming and hydroponics, are improving yield, quality, and efficiency, leading to increased production and market growth.

Growing Popularity of Exotic Varieties: Rising demand for exotic mushroom varieties such as shiitake, oyster, and enoki mushrooms, due to their distinct flavors and nutritional profiles, is driving market growth, with consumers seeking culinary diversity and gourmet experiences.

Expanding Market Penetration: The mushroom market is witnessing increased market penetration and distribution channels, with supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online retail platforms offering a wide range of mushroom products, enhancing accessibility, and driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of farmers’ markets and direct-to-consumer sales channels is further contributing to market expansion.

Health and Wellness Trends: Mushroom’s association with various health benefits, including immune system support, anti-inflammatory properties, and potential cancer-fighting properties, aligns with prevailing health and wellness trends. As consumers prioritize functional foods and natural remedies, the demand for mushrooms as a nutritional powerhouse continues to grow, contributing to market expansion.

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: Mushrooms are considered environmentally friendly due to their low carbon footprint and ability to grow in diverse conditions, including on agricultural waste. With increasing environmental consciousness, consumers are gravitating towards sustainable food choices, further driving the demand for mushrooms as an eco-friendly and sustainable food option, thereby fostering market growth.

Mushroom Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Upexi, a division of Grove Inc., a prominent player in the mushroom market, introduced a medicinal mushroom product line available directly to consumers and on Amazon. Featuring USDA Certified Organic extracts, including liquid extracts and gummies, cultivated in the Pacific Northwest and formulated in California.

In 2022, Innomy, a Spanish company specializing in mushroom-based meat substitutes, announced €1.3 million (USD 1.26 million) in Pre Series A funding to expand its product presence across Europe. Highlighting mycelium’s nutritional benefits, Innomy aims to capitalize on its potential as a promising protein source for the future.

In 2021, Psyence Group Inc. revealed that its joint venture, Goodmind, collaborated with Vida e Caffè, a major coffee retail chain in South Africa, to introduce its functional mushroom brand in the country, marking a strategic expansion into the South African market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 61,797.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 146,912.1 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 56,128.6 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type of Mushroom, Form, Distribution Channel, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Mushroom Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Mushroom Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chain: The mushroom market experienced disruptions in the supply chain due to lockdown measures, transportation restrictions, and labor shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to challenges in harvesting, processing, and distribution.

Shift in Consumer Behavior: Changes in consumer behavior, including stockpiling, reduced restaurant dining, and increased home cooking, impacted the demand for mushrooms. While there was a surge in retail sales initially, the closure of food service outlets led to a decline in demand for mushrooms in the hospitality sector.

Diversification of Sales Channels: Mushroom producers are diversifying their sales channels by focusing on retail sales through supermarkets, online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels to compensate for the decline in food service demand.

Promotion of Health Benefits: Highlighting the nutritional benefits and immunity-boosting properties of mushrooms through marketing campaigns and product labeling to capitalize on the growing consumer interest in health-conscious food choices.

Investment in Automation and Technology: Mushroom growers are investing in automation and technology to streamline operations, reduce labor dependency, and improve efficiency in harvesting, processing, and packaging, mitigating the impact of labor shortages and ensuring continuity in production.

Expansion into Value-added Products: Exploring opportunities in value-added mushroom products such as powders, extracts, supplements, and ready-to-eat meals to diversify product offerings, cater to evolving consumer preferences, and capture new market segments.

Adoption of Sustainable Practices: Embracing sustainable cultivation practices, such as organic farming, regenerative agriculture, and waste reduction initiatives, to align with consumer demand for environmentally friendly food products and enhance the market appeal of mushrooms as a sustainable and ethical choice.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Mushroom Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Mushroom market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Mushroom market forward?

What are the Mushroom Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Mushroom Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Mushroom market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Mushroom Market – Regional Analysis

The Mushroom Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a significant trend in the Mushroom Market is the growing popularity of specialty and exotic mushroom varieties such as shiitake, oyster, and lion’s mane mushrooms. Additionally, there’s a rising demand for organic and locally sourced mushrooms, driven by consumer preferences for sustainable and ethically produced food products.

Europe: In Europe, key trends in the Mushroom Market include the increasing consumption of processed mushroom products such as canned, dried, and frozen mushrooms, reflecting changing consumer lifestyles and preferences for convenience foods. Furthermore, there’s a growing emphasis on mushroom cultivation using sustainable practices and organic farming methods to meet stringent food safety and environmental regulations.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, a notable trend is the expansion of mushroom cultivation in countries such as China, India, and Japan, driven by favorable climatic conditions, technological advancements, and government support for agriculture. Additionally, there’s a growing interest in medicinal mushrooms and functional mushroom products, with research and development focused on exploring their therapeutic properties and health benefits.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, key trends in the Mushroom Market include the increasing adoption of mushroom cultivation in urban areas and peri-urban regions, driven by rising urbanization and demand for fresh produce. Moreover, there’s a growing focus on value-added mushroom products such as mushroom powders, extracts, and supplements, catering to health-conscious consumers and dietary supplement markets in the region.

List of the prominent players in the Mushroom Market:

Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd., The Mushroom Company, Phillips Mushroom Farms, Okechamp S.A., Modern Mushroom Farms, Scelta Mushrooms BV, Funguys Gourmet, Costa Group Holdings Limited, Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Giorgio Fresh Co., South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Bonduelle SA, Hirano Mushroom LLC, The California Mushroom Farm Inc., and others.





List of the prominent players in the Mushroom Market:

Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd.

The Mushroom Company

Phillips Mushroom Farms

Okechamp S.A.

Modern Mushroom Farms

Scelta Mushrooms BV

Funguys Gourmet

Costa Group Holdings Limited

Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

Giorgio Fresh Co.

South Mill Mushrooms Sales

Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Bonduelle SA

Hirano Mushroom LLC

The California Mushroom Farm Inc.

Others

The Mushroom Market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Mushroom

Button Mushrooms

Shiitake Mushrooms

Oyster Mushrooms

Portobello Mushrooms

Others

By Form

Fresh Mushrooms

Processed Mushrooms

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Food Service Providers

Others

By End Use

Household Consumption

Food Processing Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

