Governor Signs Budget Providing Vital Funding to Florida’s Veteran ‎Community

June 13, 2024

TALLAHASSEE – Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Focus on Florida’s Future budget into law June 12, ensuring timely and essential services and support to Veterans, their families and survivors through the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA). ‎

FDVA is ‎a ‎constitutionally chartered ‎department ‎responsible for serving the Nation’s ‎estimated second largest Veteran ‎‎population. ‎Operating as the premier point of entry for Florida’s more than 1.4 million Veterans, FDVA ‎‎operates a ‎‎network of State Veterans’ Homes and ‎provides statewide outreach to connect ‎‎Veterans ‎‎with earned services, benefits ‎and support. ‎

“Florida is the State of choice for our Nation’s Veterans and their families, thanks to the powerful leadership and advocacy of Governor Ron DeSantis,” ‎said retired Marine ‎Corps Major General James ‎S. Hartsell, Executive ‎Director of ‎the ‎Florida Department of ‎Veterans’ Affairs. “As a Navy Veteran, Governor DeSantis spearheads our effort to ensure Florida is a national leader in honoring and supporting our Veterans. Working ‎together toward a positive future for Florida Veterans and their families, ‎Florida continues ‎to be the most Veteran friendly and sought after state in ‎the Nation.‎”

Included in the budget is an increase in the number of State Veterans’ Service Officers, reflecting the state’s large Veteran population and the addition and expansion of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care facilities.

The budget includes approval of a $10 million investment to begin the construction of Florida’s ninth State Veterans’ Nursing Home, in Collier County, upon federal grant approval. Once this new skilled nursing home is completed, Florida will have the most state-operated Veterans’ Nursing Homes in the Nation.

To support Florida’s legacy Veterans’ Homes, the budget provides $4 million for maintenance and repairs necessary to provide Veterans’ Home residents a safe, compassionate state-of-the-art facility that meets their needs.

The budget also continues a $2 million annual investment in Veterans Florida to assist separating and retiring Veterans in securing meaningful skills-based employment, providing employers a skilled talent pipeline, and assisting Veterans in creating and operating a small business.

The budget also funds a dental grant program that will enable deserving qualified Florida Veterans to receive no-cost dental care to improve their general health, as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports only 15 percent of enrolled Veterans nationwide are eligible for dental care.