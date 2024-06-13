Sen. Miller, Rep. McNeill Announce Funding for the Redevelopment Authority of Lehigh County for Continued Lehigh Valley Dairy Site Revitalization  

June 13, 2024 –Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) and Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh) have secured $120,000 in state funding to help revitalize the site of the former Lehigh Valley Dairy in Whitehall via the Redevelopment Authority of Lehigh County.

“We want to keep the momentum going as demolition is already 50% completed,” said Miller. “We know projects like these are extremely challenging and we want to continue to see what this site could be for the Lehigh Valley.”

“Many members of our community have fond memories of Lehigh Valley Dairy,” added Miller. “Unfortunately, it has fallen into such a big state of disarray that completely salvaging it would be impossible. I know the Elias family, who purchased the property, is preserving what they can from the building. We are working with the developer and the Redevelopment Authority to move this project along as quickly and safely as possible so we can bring the land back to productive use.”

The funding comes from the Community and Economic Assistance Program. It will go toward predevelopment costs for the continued economic development projects at the start, such as environmental and engineering studies. These studies will determine if there are any contamination issues and move the process of development along.

“I am thrilled that the senator and I were able to secure state funding for this project,” said McNeill. “This site has so much potential for both Whitehall Township and the city of Allentown and is sure to bring a number of quality jobs to the local communities. I look forward to seeing the progress on this project and continuing to support the township.”

The Elias family is privately funding the demolition.

The Redevelopment Authority of Lehigh County approved the grant agreement today.