Tamara L. Wilson's Soulful Summer Music Series Launches with 'Together We Stand', June 21
Singer/Songwriter Tamara L. Wilson Brings Soulful, Bluesy, Jazzy, Upbeat Vibes to Stir Body and Soul...NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Together We Stand' was written to inspire unity; especially in America, Tamara's home she loves! The saxophone compliments her smokey low vocals and the excellent musicians deliver a stellar performance on this upbeat tune. Check it out here. Next to be released on July 12th is 'Shine On', a funky upbeat dance song. There's been a lot of positive feedback for 'Shine On'. Sneak peek to the lyric video right here. August 2nd, Tamara's going to slow it down and set the mood for love with 'Just a Little Time'. She's a romantic, sexy tune flavored with the sax and Tamara's sultry low vocals that don't shy away from hitting those higher, brighter notes too. Let Tamara's Soulful Summer Music Series bring a little more fun and uplifting vibes...
Recorded in Asheville, N.C. these soulful, bluesy, jazzy tunes show off the talents of Jamie Hendrickson on guitar, Michael Tillis on drums, Thompson Knoles on piano and synth bass, and Ben Colvin on saxophone. A few of these seasoned players are members of the funk band 'The Fritz'.
Born with a voice and a talent to craft a song, Tamara shares her love for music and what inspired her. 'I love Aretha, Chaka Khan, Carol King, Heart, Whitney Houston...they all inspired me to be authentic and genuine and to pour my Soul into my music'. Feel her life stories shine through her lyrics, her voice, her harmonies, her melodies, her songs. She admits her inspiration must be heaven sent as she laughs and shares, 'a song will just start playing in my mind and I better get to the keyboard asap before it's gone'! Recording starts in her home studio and then graduates to a pro studio with the best musicians available to embellish her music. Currently, Tamara is working with Tim Norris in Boone, NC, editing and recording engineer and Phil Ludwig in Asheville, NC recording engineer and producer. 'I am so blessed to have a great team', she shares, 'and I do my best to let Love lead the way'. North Carolina's own singer/songwriter Tamara L. Wilson is keeping it real with a straight from the heart vibe, soulful vocals and a positive message to spread the love...
There's a lot more great music to be discovered and enjoyed at Tamara's website: http://www.tamaralwilson.com. Note worthy releases to date include 'All About Love' album with 'Let Love Show (Samba Remix) and 'You and Me', Paradise album with several favs including 'Easy' and 'Everything to Me', 'Let It Go' EP and certainly 'Your Own Kind of Beautiful'. Many flavors, great vibes!
