Dirt Bike Market Poised for Growth, Projected to Reach $18 Billion Globally by 2031 with a 7.0% CAGR: AMR

Dirt Bike Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dirt Bike Market," The dirt bike market was valued at $9.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08912

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Benelli

Betamotor S.p.A.

BMW AG

Bultaco Bikes

Cobra Moto

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna motorcycles

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KTM AG

Piaggio & C. SpA (Aprilla)

Polini motori

Scorpa

Sherco

SSR Motorsports

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increase in popularity & evolution of motocross events, surge in disposable income, and adoption of electric dirt bikes have boosted the growth of the global dirt bike market. However, high purchase costs and maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in focus by manufacturers in the automobile industry on superior performance & comfort and technological advancements in dirt bikes would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By type, the endure motorcycle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dirt bike market because they are used for cross-country competitions, trail riding, rally racing, off-road travel, and other such events. However, the tracker-racing motorcycle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, owing to increased inclination toward track racing activities across the globe.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dirt-bike-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By propulsion type, the electric segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles along with stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission. Moreover, technological advancements followed by proactive government initiatives supplement the demand for electric bikes during the forecast period. However, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the global dirt bike market, due to rising demand for gasoline-powered vehicles because of lack of sophisticated charging infrastructure across countries further.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By application, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global dirt bike market, due to increased promotional activities across the globe which offer pay & use services for the bikes. In addition, increased commercial riding reduces mobility cost, and parking cost reduces employee absence and increases the productivity of the individual. This supplements the market growth. However, the industrial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to the demand for proper surveillance & security across the industries and the presence of private security services across industries.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global dirt bike market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market, due to increasing demand for sports and adventure activities primarily. Moreover, higher expenditures in labor, materials, and overall development in operational & manufacturing methods of dirt bikes supplement the market growth. However, the market across Europe is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, due to the rise in the popularity of motocross events and the health benefits offered by dirt biking sports.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08912

The factors such as rise in popularity & evolution of motocross events, increase in disposable income, and adoption of electric dirt bikes supplement the growth of the dirt bike market. However, high purchase and maintenance cost of dirt bikes and uncomfortable seating structure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rise in focus by manufacturers in the automobile industry on superior performance & comfort and technology advancement in dirt bikes create market opportunities for the key players operating in the dirt bike market.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/off-road-motorcycle-market-A06426 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/all-terrain-vehicle-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/utility-vehicle-market-A12422 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-utility-vehicle-market-A09618 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031