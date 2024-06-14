Submit Release
A Sweet Day in LA This Weekend 5th Grade Girls Have Opportunity to Land Sweet Gig

Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Girl Gig; 'Discover Me for Good' to use creative talent for GOOD www.DiscoverMeforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to do something sweet for Father's Day have a talented Pre-K, Kindergarten, or Elementary Kid who loves to draw this is the party made for them www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 2 sweet events at petitigrain boulangerie, the three sweetest drawings submitted this weekend; land Discover Me for Good Gig.

Parents help your sweet talented creative daughters, land the sweetest girl gig; 'Discover Me for Good' by attending A Sweet Day in LA events this weekend and Party for Good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

In 2021, Recruiting for Good created sweet girl gig; 'Discover Me for Good.' Girls create a collage of all the things 'they love;' and earn a sweet gift card.

This weekend, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA. 5th Grade girls and parents attend events at petitgrain boulangerie to submit dad or mom drawings at work. The three sweetest drawings land the sweet girl gig 'Discover Me for Good.'

A Sweet Day in LA

Saturday, June 15th 9 to 10 am

Moms and 5th grade girls attend event; daughters make a drawing of their mother at work to earn French treat.

Sunday, June 16th 12pm to 1pm

5th grade girls with parents attend event; daughters make a drawing of their father at work to earn French treat.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "I am rewarding my favorite French Treats from petitgrain boulangerie in Santa Monica! Enjoy the best ever! Besides the treats, the customer service is spectacular. Want to try the sweetest French treats? Attend our next party (www.ASweetDayinLA.com)!"

About

In 2021, Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Discover Me for Good a creative coming of age gig for 5th Grade Girls to design their love collage; memorialize what they are most passionate about. Girls learn to appreciate, discover, and express the beauty that exists within themselves...honor their contribution, feelings, and uniqueness. Upon completing the collage, Recruiting for Good rewards girl a $100 Gift Card. www.DiscoverMeforGood.com Good for You +Community Too!

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Hungry Talented Kids. Kids are hired to taste the sweetest treats and food they love, and do sweet reviews. "Do a Great Job...Get Hired Again!" Just like in the real world. Our sweetest mission is to teach kids sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!

Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling gigs for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Love to Dine in LA and Support Girls? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes referral program to earn the sweetest dining reward www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You+Community Too! Enjoy 5 $300 dining gift cards at Top 5 Women Chef Restaurants including 'AOC, CHI Spacca, Jar, Republique, Violet LA!'

