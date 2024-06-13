Asiago PDO Cheese Shines at the G7 Summit in Italy

Consortium for the Protection of Asiago PDO Cheese Celebrated as Italian Dairy Excellence

VICENZA, VICENZA, ITALIA, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for the Protection of Asiago PDO Cheese will be present at the Media-Broadcasting Centre during the G7 Summit of Heads of State and Government in Bari, Italy, from June 13-15. The invitation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry is a significant recognition of the quality and international reputation achieved by Asiago PDO cheese.The presence of the Asiago Cheese Protection Consortium at the G7 International Media Center, in the pavilions of the Fiera del Levante in Bari, alongside Origin Italia (the Italian Association of Geographical Indication Consortia), presents a unique opportunity to celebrate and promote Asiago PDO. This cheese is an ambassador of its territory of origin and a product that represents the pinnacle of Italian dairy excellence. Asiago PDO cheese, produced using methods and practices that honor environmental balance and have been passed down through generations, is appreciated in over 50 countries for its distinctive flavor and high quality."This invitation," remarks Fiorenzo Rigoni, President of the Consortium for the Protection of Asiago PDO Cheese, "is proof of the growing global popularity of Asiago PDO cheese and a confirmation of our commitment to the international promotion of 'Made in Italy' excellence."During the summit, the Consortium for Protection will have the opportunity to meet with over a thousand accredited international journalists and other key figures in the agri-food sector. They will offer guided tastings to promote knowledge, exchange ideas, and share the values of authenticity and naturalness that underpin their commitment as an ambassador of Italian agri-food excellence.Press Contacts: Roberta Zarpellon – TRAGUARDIPhone: +39 (0)424523073 / Mobile: +39 3394187543Email: zarpellon@traguardiweb.it