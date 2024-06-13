It’s Just a Jump to the Left: Drummer’s Memoir Transports Readers to Rocky Horror’s Debut

The book's author, drummer Martin Fitzgibbon, became one of the first people to witness the splendor of Tim Curry strutting impressively in high heels during rehearsals for The Rocky Horror Show’s original stage production in a London theater in 1973.

Fifty years following the debut of the cultural phenomenon, Martin Fitzgibbon reveals untold secrets and offers his unique insights in captivating new book.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s 1973, and in a tiny, box-like London theater with just 63 seats, a show unlike any other is about to be launched onto an unsuspecting world.

Martin Fitzgibbon, a young drummer with the ability to “play quietly” (something he explains was a compliment), was recruited specifically to play an integral part in the show's success. What began as a three-week commitment turned into two unforgettable years of Fitzgibbon’s life.

In his new book, Behind The Curtain, My Life and Rocky Horror, Fitzgibbon reveals for the first time his closely guarded secrets and unique insights into how the show and its participants became an overnight success and created a cultural phenomenon that 50 years later still reverberates around the world

“There was a real sense of camaraderie, with everyone involved in the production instinctively aware we were a part of something special,” Fitzgibbon recalled.

In his book, Fitzgibbon captures the essence of what it was like being part of the campy cult classic, transporting anyone who’s ever jumped out of their seats to dance the Time Warp or tossed toast at the stage to the twisted world of the enduring musical masterpiece.

Woven throughout Fitzgibbon’s behind-the-scenes look at Rocky Horror’s origins are autobiographical threads that give readers valuable context of the time and place from which the groundbreaking show emerged.

Ultimately, Behind The Curtain is an honest, eye-opening account of optimism and resilience, filled with (mostly) positive memories from a world few were privy to. The author hopes to take readers into that world and leave them smiling.

“There are numerous Rocky fans, in some cases super fans around the world, who are keen to learn the minutest detail of anything and everything associated with their passion,” Fitzgibbon added. “I was pleased to share my experience with them and the wider community.”

About the Author

Musician, songwriter, singer and author Martin Fitzgibbon was introduced to drumming at age 8. By age 16, he had ventured into the uncertain, exciting and precarious world of the professional musician. He has worked in almost every musical genre, in many parts of the world, while pursuing his craft.

The drummer in the original production of The Rocky Horror Show, which premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in London alongside Tim Curry and Richard O’Brien, among others, Fitzgibbon continues to perform and is currently preparing to record a solo album due for release in late 2024 or early 2025.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Curtain-Life-Rocky-Horror/dp/180381652X

Behind The Curtain, My Life and Rocky Horror

Publisher: Grosvenor House Publishing

ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎180381652X

ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎978-1803816524

Available from Amazon.com