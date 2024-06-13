Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces Phase 1 Conditional Awards for Electric Vehicle Charger Build Out in Connecticut

Funding for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program Provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has selected nine applicants to build out electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Connecticut. The conditional awards totaling more than $5 million will fill gaps in the state’s federally-designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC). Funding will support entities to plan, design, construct, operate, and maintain EV supply equipment sites across Connecticut, at nine sites for a total of 45 charging ports.

The following locations were selected for conditional awards:

Danbury – I-84 Exit 5 (17 Thorpe Street Extension)

Hartford – I-91 Exit 33 (165 Leibert Road)

Meriden – I-91 Exit 16 Northbound (1101 East Main Street)

New Milford – Route 7 / Route 202 Intersection (61 Danbury Road)

Plainfield – I-395 Northbound Service Plaza (1 Connecticut Turnpike East)

Moosup – I-395 Exit 32 (12 South Main Street)

Putnam – I-395 / Route 44 Intersection (50 Providence Pike)

Waterbury – I-84 Exit 22 Westbound (105 Meriden Road)

Willington – I-84 Exit 71 (327 Ruby Road)

CTDOT is overseeing the implementation of nearly $52 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula (NEVI) program funding established by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Each site will contain Level 3 EV charging stations with a minimum of four Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports. The charging stations will not be more than one mile from the exit ramps along the AFC.

“Investing these funds toward making additional EV chargers readily available for commuters around the state will make it easier for people and businesses to continue making the transition to cleaner cars and trucks,” Governor Lamont said. “Thanks to the support of President Biden and our Congressional delegation, we have federal NEVI funding to ensure Connecticut has the infrastructure in place for residents, no matter what type of EV they are driving. Once again, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is paying dividends for Connecticut.”

“These conditional awards are moving us closer to building more fast chargers across Connecticut,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “Having these spaced no more than 50 miles apart means drivers will not have to worry about where the universal fast charger will be. Part of our overall strategy of reducing carbon emissions from the transportation sector includes having reliable EV chargers where people are already stopping or traveling. Our NEVI program is helping us achieve those goals.”

“Today’s award announcement is a significant step forward toward a cleaner, greener future,” Connecticut Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “The transportation sector is currently our top emitter of harmful greenhouse gas emissions and responsible for two-thirds of smog-forming air pollution in Connecticut. As the price of electric vehicles continue to drop, more and more Connecticut residents are choosing to purchase EVs to lower their carbon footprint and reduce their gas and vehicle maintenance expenses. Federal investments like this allow the state to expand our EV charging network across the state, providing hybrid and EV-driving residents and visitors with greater ease and access to charging and the confidence to travel further on an electric charge.”

The Connecticut NEVI Plan identified 12 priority zones along AFCs to be built as part of Phase 1 of the plan. No eligible applications were received for three zones (North Canaan – Route 7, Old Saybrook – I-95, and Norwalk – I-95) during the Phase 1 solicitation, and a supplemental Request For Proposal (RFP) will be issued this year. A recently conducted survey on the NEVI Program and EV charging needs in the state generated nearly 3,000 responses, with that feedback helping influence future rounds of funding.

According to the EValuateCT Dashboard, there are nearly 44,000 electric vehicles registered in the state, and approximately 500 available DCFC ports.

For more information the Connecticut NEVI Program, visit portal.ct.gov/nevi.