Learn about fishing June 25 at MDC's Discover Nature Fishing class

SALEM, Mo. – Fishing is a great way to connect families with the outdoors. It’s a great tool to introduce people of all ages to healthier lifestyles and it’s a good activity for strengthening family bonds. These are some of the many benefits of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature Fishing Program.

A Discover Nature Fishing class will be taught June 25 at Shawnee Mac Lakes Conservation Area near Salem in Dent County. People can register for this event at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201353

MDC’s Discover Nature Fishing is a state-wide program that provides information about fishing through a series of four instructional lessons to help families gain skills and confidence to enjoy fishing. All classes are free. They are for people ages 7 and up and it’s important to note that the focus of these lessons isn’t on children - it's on families. To be eligible to participate, youths must be accompanied by an adult or people can register and participate as entire families.

MDC’s Discover Nature Fishing program consists of four lessons. Each “class” covers two lessons. The topics of the four lessons are:

Lesson One: Equipment, casting, proper fish handling

Lesson Two: How to tie a knot and bait a hook

Lesson Three: Five common Missouri fish – their anatomy, habitats, and life cycles

Lesson Four: Fishing with lures, fishing regulations

The June 25 program will cover Lessons One and Two. MDC will supply all equipment.

Each participant will need to register for this program individually. Email MDC Community Education Assistant Lance Lewis at Lance.Lewis@mdc.mo.gov if you have questions about registration or need assistance.

Those who register for the June 25 program will have an opportunity to complete the final two lessons of the Discover Nature Fishing program at a class that will be held at a later date. People who complete all four lessons will be eligible to receive a fishing pole, landing net, tackle box, or tackle box kit.

People can learn more about MDC’s Discover Nature Fishing program at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/discover-nature-fishing.