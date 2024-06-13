Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,198 in the last 365 days.

Foreign agent law in Georgia:  EU calls authorities to put end to acts of intimidation, threats and physical assaults

The European Union regrets the increasing number of reported acts of intimidation, threats and physical assaults on civil society representatives, political leaders, civil activists and journalists in Georgia, EU Lead Spokesperson Peter Stano said today in a statement. 

“The EU, once again, calls on the Georgian authorities to put an end to these negative developments and investigate the documented acts of violence and intimidation thoroughly and in a timely manner,” Stano said. “We also call upon Georgian political actors to refrain from using language which could further fuel the extreme polarisation in the country.”

Stano added the EU also remains “deeply concerned” about the widespread disinformation about the EU and its values and calls on Georgian authorities to refrain from statements which are inaccurate and not in line with Georgia’s stated EU aspirations, and that negatively impact Georgia’s relations with the EU and its Member States.

He reminded that the EU is currently “considering all options” for responding to the adoption of the law on ‘transparency of foreign influence’ and other actions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Georgia.

“We urge the government to recommit to the EU path. The EU continues to stand with the Georgian people and their overwhelming choice in favour of democracy and of Georgia’s European future,” Stano said.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Foreign agent law in Georgia:  EU calls authorities to put end to acts of intimidation, threats and physical assaults

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more