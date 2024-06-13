Foreign agent law in Georgia:  EU calls authorities to put end to acts of intimidation, threats and physical assaults

The European Union regrets the increasing number of reported acts of intimidation, threats and physical assaults on civil society representatives, political leaders, civil activists and journalists in Georgia, EU Lead Spokesperson Peter Stano said today in a statement.

“The EU, once again, calls on the Georgian authorities to put an end to these negative developments and investigate the documented acts of violence and intimidation thoroughly and in a timely manner,” Stano said. “We also call upon Georgian political actors to refrain from using language which could further fuel the extreme polarisation in the country.”

Stano added the EU also remains “deeply concerned” about the widespread disinformation about the EU and its values and calls on Georgian authorities to refrain from statements which are inaccurate and not in line with Georgia’s stated EU aspirations, and that negatively impact Georgia’s relations with the EU and its Member States.

He reminded that the EU is currently “considering all options” for responding to the adoption of the law on ‘transparency of foreign influence’ and other actions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Georgia.

“We urge the government to recommit to the EU path. The EU continues to stand with the Georgian people and their overwhelming choice in favour of democracy and of Georgia’s European future,” Stano said.

