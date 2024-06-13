Kentucky Survivors of April 2 Storms Can Apply for FEMA Assistance and an SBA Disaster Loan at the Same Time

FRANKFORT, Ky. – It is now easier for survivors of the April 2 severe storms who live in designated Kentucky counties to apply for FEMA assistance and a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) at the same time.

FEMA no longer requires survivors to apply for an SBA loan before being considered for FEMA assistance for the most recent disasters, including Kentucky April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides. Survivors now have the option to apply for a low-interest SBA loan when they apply for FEMA assistance. This new policy streamlines the process of applying for disaster assistance.

Kentucky survivors who experienced loss from the April 2 incident and live in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

There are several ways to apply:

Visit a Disaster Recover Center. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 40019).

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET .

. Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from . Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

Download the FEMA mobile app.

How to Apply for SBA Disaster Loans

The SBA offers disaster loans to assist businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters with their recovery. Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for disaster loans to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate and damaged or destroyed personal property. Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for loans to cover physical damage. Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are also available to qualified businesses and nonprofits to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

There are currently two SBA Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) open to assist those impacted by the April 2 storms:

DetailTech Building in Nicholasville, KY

Anchorage Middletown Fire Station in Prospect, KY

For more information about SBA disaster loans and how to apply, visit sba.gov/disaster call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov@sba.gov.

For the latest information on Kentucky's recovery from the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4782.