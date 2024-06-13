Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of June 17, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of Doximity, Inc. (DOCS), Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Investors – Investors With Significant…

ATLANTA, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the June 17, 2024 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the following class action lawsuits.



Doximity, Inc.

The Doximity, Inc. ("Doximity") lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information about Doximity's business prospects and the sustainability of the Company's revenue growth and profitability, while downplaying the impact of competition and tightening macroeconomic conditions and Doximity's reliance on "upselling" products and services (such as additional advertising) to existing customers. Investors who purchased shares between February 9, 2022 and April 1, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on their investment are encouraged to discuss their legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/doximity/ to learn more.

Perion Network Ltd.

The Perion Network Ltd. ("Perion") lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Perion's search advertising business and related financial results, growth, and prospects. Investors who purchased shares between February 9, 2021 and April 5, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on their investment are encouraged to discuss their legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/perion/ to learn more.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc.

The AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("SpaceMobile") lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the efficacy of its products. Investors who purchased their shares between November 14, 2023 and April 1, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on the investment are encouraged to discuss their legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/spacemobile/ to learn more.

