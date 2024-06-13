Malignant Ascites Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Malignant Ascites Market Report 2034

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Malignant Ascites Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Malignant Ascites, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Malignant Ascites market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recent Advancements in the Malignant Ascites Market:

In 2023, the FDA approved belzutifan (Welireg, Merck & Co., Inc.) for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Alfapump: Sequana Medical submitted a Premarket Approval application to the FDA for the alfapump. If approved, it could become the first active implantable medical device in the US that automatically and continuously removes ascites from the abdomen into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination.

To Know in detail about the Malignant Ascites market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Malignant Ascites Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Malignant Ascites Market Report:

The Malignant Ascites market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

(Baretti et al., 2019) conducted a study in Japan, finding that ascites occurs in approximately 21% of patients with gastrointestinal cancers, commonly associated with malignancies such as pancreatic, gastric, colorectal, and gallbladder cancers.

In 2020, the total number of incident cases of cancers associated with malignant ascites was approximately 1.6 million across the seven major markets (7MM).

Many treatments for malignant ascites are palliative, focusing on symptom relief and enhancing quality of life rather than providing a cure. With only two approved therapies, OK-432 and KM-CART, available in Japan, most patients rely on palliative care, which often fails to adequately meet their needs.

In 2020, the total market size for treatments related to malignant ascites in the 7MM was approximately USD 1990 million.

Key Malignant Ascites Companies: Lindis Biotech, Wuhan Yzy Biopharma Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., and others

Key Malignant Ascites Therapies: Catumaxomab, M 701, and others

The Malignant Ascites market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Malignant Ascites pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Malignant Ascites market dynamics.

Malignant Ascites Overview

Malignant ascites (MA) is a pathological condition associated with various primary abdominal and extra abdominal neoplasms. It significantly contributes to morbidity and presents substantial challenges in treatment. Malignant ascites is indicative of peritoneal carcinomatosis, characterized by the presence of malignant cells within the peritoneal cavity. Common culprits behind carcinomatosis include secondary peritoneal surface malignancies such as ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic, and uterine cancers; extra abdominal tumors originating from lymphoma, lung, and breast; as well as a minority of cases with unknown primary tumors.

Malignant Ascites Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest incident cases of Malignant ascites in 2020, with around 350,000 cases; these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Among all the associated cancers, the highest incident cases were reported in Breast Cancer. In 2020 the total incident cases of Breast Cancer were 640,000.

In 2020, the total patient pool of Malignant Ascites were 390,000 in the EU4 and the UK.

Malignant Ascites Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Malignant Ascites market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Malignant Ascites

Prevalent Cases of Malignant Ascites by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Malignant Ascites

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Malignant Ascites

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Malignant Ascites epidemiology trends @ Malignant Ascites Epidemiology Forecast

Malignant Ascites Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Malignant Ascites market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Malignant Ascites market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Malignant Ascites Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Malignant Ascites Emerging Drugs Profile

Catumaxomab: Lindis Biotech

M 701: Wuhan YZY Biopharma

Malignant Ascites Key Companies

Lindis Biotech, Wuhan Yzy Biopharma Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Pharmacyte Biotech Inc.

Malignant Ascites Therapies

Catumaxomab, M 701

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Malignant Ascites market share @ Malignant Ascites Treatment Landscape

Malignant Ascites Market Insights

In 2020, the global market size for malignant ascites in the seven major markets (7MM) was approximately USD 1,990 million, with expectations to reach USD 2,340 million by 2034.

In the United States, the market size for malignant ascites was approximately USD 800 million in 2020, projected to increase to USD 1,145 million by 2034. By 2034, chemotherapy is expected to generate the highest revenue among all therapies, amounting to USD 650 million, while concomitant diuretic therapy is forecasted to yield the lowest revenue at USD 240 million.

For the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the UK, the combined market size of malignant ascites was approximately USD 490 million in 2020, anticipated to grow to USD 540 million by 2034.

In Japan, the market size for malignant ascites was USD 690 million in 2020, expected to decrease slightly to USD 650 million by 2034.

Malignant Ascites Market Outlook

With only two approved therapies available in Japan—OK-432 and KM-CART—most patients with malignant ascites are limited to palliative care, which often falls short in meeting their needs. There are only a few key players actively involved in the pipeline, such as Lindis Biotech and Wuhan YZY Biopharma, working on treatments for malignant ascites.

OK-432, also known as Picibanil, is a freeze-dried biological product derived from the Su strain of Streptococcus pyogenes (group A). It is prepared by treating with benzylpenicillin and heat. OK-432 has been shown to induce various cytokines, activate immune cells, and enhance anticancer immunity.

KM-CART is a novel therapy involving cell-free and concentrated ascites reinfusion. It is a modified version of conventional CART approved by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare in Japan. KM-CART offers easier application and can be used for significant volumes of malignant ascites.

Scope of the Malignant Ascites Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Malignant Ascites Companies: Lindis Biotech, Wuhan Yzy Biopharma Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., and others

Key Malignant Ascites Therapies: Catumaxomab, M 701, and others

Malignant Ascites Therapeutic Assessment: Malignant Ascites current marketed and Malignant Ascites emerging therapies

Malignant Ascites Market Dynamics: Malignant Ascites market drivers and Malignant Ascites market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Malignant Ascites Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Malignant Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Malignant Ascites Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Malignant Ascites

3. SWOT analysis of Malignant Ascites

4. Malignant Ascites Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Malignant Ascites Market Overview at a Glance

6. Malignant Ascites Disease Background and Overview

7. Malignant Ascites Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Malignant Ascites

9. Malignant Ascites Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Malignant Ascites Unmet Needs

11. Malignant Ascites Emerging Therapies

12. Malignant Ascites Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Malignant Ascites Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Malignant Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Malignant Ascites Market Drivers

16. Malignant Ascites Market Barriers

17. Malignant Ascites Appendix

18. Malignant Ascites Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Malignant Ascites Pipeline

"Malignant Ascites Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Malignant Ascites market. A detailed picture of the Malignant Ascites pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Malignant Ascites treatment guidelines.

Malignant Ascites Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Malignant Ascites Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Malignant Ascites epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.