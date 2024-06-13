Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report

Malignant Pleural Effusion companies are RS Oncology, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Malignant Pleural Effusion, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Malignant Pleural Effusion market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recent advancements in the Malignant Pleural Effusion Market:

KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy:

In May 2024, the U.S. FDA has accepted a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy. This treatment is for the first-line management of patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma. The pivotal Phase 2/3 trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and other outcomes when KEYTRUDA was combined with chemotherapy.

Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) Combination:

In October 2020, the FDA approved the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy as a first-line treatment for adults with malignant pleural mesothelioma that cannot be removed by surgery.

Nivolumab (Opdivo) Plus Ipilimumab (Yervoy):

In October 2020, this combination therapy was approved by the FDA for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma. It is the first and only immunotherapy treatment approved for this patient population.

Some of the key facts of the Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report:

The Malignant Pleural Effusion market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest share, approximately 38%, of incident cases of malignant pleural effusion.

Among the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the UK, Germany reports the highest proportion of diagnosed cases, accounting for approximately 26% of malignant pleural effusion cases, while Spain reports the lowest at approximately 15%.

About 25% of total diagnosed cases of malignant pleural effusion remain undiagnosed, possibly due to their asymptomatic presentation.

Lung cancer represents the highest number of incident cases of malignant pleural effusion among tumor types. In 2023, the United States accounted for approximately 30% of total incident cases attributed to lung cancer.

Currently, no drugs have received approval specifically for treating malignant pleural effusion, with patients typically undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or intrapleural medication infusion.

For recurrent cases, a sclerosing agent may be introduced into the pleural cavity through tube thoracostomy to induce pleural fibrosis. Agents like talc, doxycycline, and tetracycline achieve pleural sclerosis, preventing effusion recurrence in about 50% of cases.

The pipeline for treating malignant pleural effusion is relatively limited, presenting an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies. The high mortality rate associated with the condition may contribute to this scarcity.

The presence of few companies addressing this disease area could significantly influence future market dynamics. RS Oncology, currently advancing through Phase I/II trials with promising results for their drug, may attract attention from major players, potentially transforming therapeutic approaches for this condition.

Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Companies: RS Oncology, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, and others

Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Therapies: RSO-021, and others

The Malignant Pleural Effusion market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Malignant Pleural Effusion pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Malignant Pleural Effusion market dynamics.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Overview

Malignant pleural effusion is characterized by the buildup of fluid containing cancerous cells between the chest wall and the lung, resulting in symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest discomfort. This complication is prevalent across various types of cancer, manifesting differently among individuals—some may experience no symptoms, while others find them distressing.

Diagnosis of malignant pleural effusion typically involves identifying malignant cells in pleural fluid or tissue samples. Traditionally, cytological examination of fluid and histological examination of biopsy tissue have been primary diagnostic methods. However, advancements in techniques like ultrasound and computed tomography imaging, image-guided biopsies, PET scans, thoracoscopy, tumor marker studies, and immunocytochemical analysis have improved early and accurate detection.

Malignant pleural effusion reports provide an overview of its pathophysiology, diagnostic approaches, and detailed treatment algorithms. They also outline real-world scenarios, including a patient's journey from initial symptoms through diagnosis and the entire treatment process.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

In the seven major markets (7MM), the United States had the highest number of incident cases of pleural effusion, making up nearly 40% of the total cases in 2023.

Within the United States, approximately 75% of the total incident cases of malignant pleural effusion were diagnosed, with the remainder going undiagnosed.

Among the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed cases of malignant pleural effusion, accounting for approximately 25% of the total diagnosed cases in the region.

Across the 7MM, malignant pleural effusion cases were most frequently associated with lung cancer, comprising approximately 30% of the diagnosed cases, followed by cases related to breast cancer.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Malignant Pleural Effusion market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Malignant Pleural Effusion

Prevalent Cases of Malignant Pleural Effusion by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Malignant Pleural Effusion

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Malignant Pleural Effusion

Malignant Pleural Effusion Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Malignant Pleural Effusion market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Malignant Pleural Effusion market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Malignant Pleural Effusion Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Malignant Pleural Effusion Emerging Therapies and Key Companies

RSO-021: RS Oncology

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Outlook

Only a handful of key players, such as RS Oncology, are currently advancing their lead candidates through Phase I/II clinical trials, specifically targeting the treatment of malignant pleural effusion.

Within the 7MM, the United States holds the largest market share in the malignant pleural effusion market.

Currently, there are no approved drugs for malignant pleural effusion, and drainage procedures constitute the predominant treatment approach for this condition.

Scope of the Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Companies: RS Oncology, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, and others

Key Malignant Pleural Effusion Therapies: RSO-021, and others

Malignant Pleural Effusion Therapeutic Assessment: Malignant Pleural Effusion current marketed and Malignant Pleural Effusion emerging therapies

Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Dynamics: Malignant Pleural Effusion market drivers and Malignant Pleural Effusion market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Malignant Pleural Effusion Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Malignant Pleural Effusion

3. SWOT analysis of Malignant Pleural Effusion

4. Malignant Pleural Effusion Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Overview at a Glance

6. Malignant Pleural Effusion Disease Background and Overview

7. Malignant Pleural Effusion Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Malignant Pleural Effusion

9. Malignant Pleural Effusion Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Malignant Pleural Effusion Unmet Needs

11. Malignant Pleural Effusion Emerging Therapies

12. Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Drivers

16. Malignant Pleural Effusion Market Barriers

17. Malignant Pleural Effusion Appendix

18. Malignant Pleural Effusion Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

