A Hippie Mile by Allie Bobbitt; A Fun-Filled Adventure of Gabe and Junebug
Allie Bobbitt, in A Hippie Mile, beautifully portrays the beautiful relationship between siblings Gabe and Junebug. This is a wonderful children's book where two kids travel around the world with groovy and cool-as-a-cucumber hippie parents in a rusty old school bus. At first, Gabe and Junebug are not interested in traveling. Still, when they do, they discover that one can make new friends and have wonderful experiences in unknown territory.
The book follows various themes and offers much to the reader, such as:
Laughter and Silliness: A Hippie Mile has humor and lighthearted moments. Though initially irritated by one another, Gabe and Junebug end up having the most fun playing quirky games to kill the boredom on the road.
Family Fun: Witness the heartwarming transformation of Gabe and Junebug's relationship. As they face challenges and create memories together, they learn the importance of family and appreciate the unique experiences they share.
Unexpected Friendships: It is not only about the beautiful views. It is about fellow travelers they encounter on the way. Filled with fun characters ranging from a talking alligator, Jeffro, to a friendly owl, Gabe and Junebug learn that friendship can be found and grown in the most unlikely places.
Life Lessons: A Hippie Mile subtly weaves valuable lessons about embracing the unknown, appreciating the simple things, and the power of family and friendship.
A Hippie Mile is the Perfect Book for:
- Children aged 5-8 years old.
- Parents who have young school-going children and who would want to read a book aloud to the kids.
- Families who wish to foster the love for traveling in children and make them explorers.
About the Author:
Allie Bobbitt is a children's writer who creates happy and colorful tales for kids. Allie is a devoted wife and mother of three. Since early childhood, she has eagerly been going to the library, and books have always helped her unleash her imagination.
The feelings Allie generated from a school bus excursion developed into a passion for exploring new places and a gift for storytelling. After a personal loss, Allie found solace in sharing stories with her children, Hope and Shawn.
These bedtime narratives blossomed into a cherished family tradition, with Allie even illustrating the adventures alongside her kids, transforming them into collaborative works of art.
Born and raised as a homeschooled girl in the 90s to artistically talented parents who are graduates of an art school, Allie has creative genes running through her veins. Allie's artistic talents extend beyond illustration. She loves making recycled art and writing poems to feel calm.
This love for literature and art is shown brightly through Allie's work. One cannot help but be enticed by her enchanting words, which paint vivid pictures and moving stories.
Eric Jones
