CHIZ WELCOMES SIGNING OF LAWS CREATING NEGROS ISLAND REGION, REFORMING REAL PROPERTY VALUATION

Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero expressed his strong support for the enactment into laws of measures meant to unite the Negros Island under one region and reform the real property valuation around the country, saying the twin legislation will foster better local governance and make tax collection more efficient.

Escudero, along with other senators and House members, witnessed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sign the landmark measures in a ceremony at Malacañang.

"These two pieces of legislation reflect our commitment to improving local governance and fostering economic growth. I commend President Marcos and my colleagues in Congress for their unwavering support and dedication to these transformative measures," Escudero said.

The NIR Act (Republic Act 12000) aims to enhance local governance efficiency and effectiveness in the Visayas by establishing the Negros Island Region. This new administrative region unites the provinces of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

"This legislation marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote administrative decentralization and strengthen local autonomy," Escudero said. "The establishment of the NIR will not only improve public service delivery but also foster regional growth and development in the Visayas."

Key provisions include the creation of regional offices in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, covering the sectors such as agriculture, peace and order, governance, human development, infrastructure, and industry. A Technical Working Group will develop a roadmap for the region's development.

Meanwhile, the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (Republic Act 12001) reforms property valuation and assessment in the country to enhance tax collection efficiency and improve local government service delivery.

"This reform is crucial for promoting transparency, enhancing investor confidence, and ensuring uniform valuation standards for real property assets," Escudero noted.

"The creation of a Real Property Information System will maintain an up-to-date electronic database of all real property transactions, significantly boosting the efficiency of local government services," he added.

The law includes provisions for automating local government services and establishing a Real Property Valuation Service under the Bureau of Local Government Finance. This initiative is expected to hasten public service delivery and improve tax collection processes.

PAGSASABATAS SA NEGROS ISLAND REGION, REPORMA SA REAL PROPERTY EVALUATION PINURI NI CHIZ

Nagpahayag ng suporta si Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero sa pagsasabatas ng ilang panukala na naglalayong pag-isahin ang Negros Island sa isang rehiyon at ang reporma sa real property valuation sa buong bansa.

Ayon kay Escudero, ang dalawang batas na ito ay magpapahusay sa local governance gayundin sa koleksiyon ng buwis.

Nasaksihan ni Escudero, kasama ang ibang senador at miyembro ng House of Representatives, ang paglagda ni President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sa landmark measure sa isang seremonya sa Malacañang ngayong Huwebes.

"These two pieces of legislation reflect our commitment to improving local governance and fostering economic growth. I commend President Marcos and my colleagues in Congress for their unwavering support and dedication to these transformative measures," sabi ni Escudero.

Layunin ng Negros Island Region Act (Republic Act 12000) na pagandahin ang kahusayan at pagiging epektibo ng local governance sa Visayas sa pamamagitan ng pagtatag ng Negros Island Region. Pagsasamahin ng bagong administrative region na ito ang mga lalawigan ng Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, at Siquijor.

"This legislation marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote administrative decentralization and strengthen local autonomy," ani Escudero. "The establishment of the NIR will not only improve public service delivery but also foster regional growth and development in the Visayas."

Ilan sa mga pangunahing probisyon ng panukala ay ang pagbubuo ng regional offices ng Negros Occidental at Negros Oriental, kung sakop nito ang mga sektor ng agriculture, peace and order, governance, human development, infrastructure, and industry. Ang Technical Working Group ang siyang gagawa ng roadmap para sa pag-unlad ng rehiyon.

Samantala, ang Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (Republic Act 12001) ay siyang magsagagawa ng reporma sa property valuation and assessment sa bansa para mapalakas ang koleksiyon ng buwis at mapabuti ang ang pagbibigay-serbisyo ng mga lokal na pamahalaan.

"This reform is crucial for promoting transparency, enhancing investor confidence, and ensuring uniform valuation standards for real property assets," wika ni Escudero.

"The creation of a Real Property Information System will maintain an up-to-date electronic database of all real property transactions, significantly boosting the efficiency of local government services," saad pa ng Senate chief.

Kasama sa batas na ito ang probisyon para sa pag-automate ng local government services at pagbuo ng isang Real Property Valuation Service sa ilalim ng Bureau of Local Government Finance. Ang inisyatibong ito ay inaasahang magpapabilis ng public service delivery at mapabuti ang proseso ng koleksiyon ng buwis.