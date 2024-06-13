QuisLex Earns Band 1 Ranking in Chambers and Partners’ NewLaw 2024 Guide

Company again ranks among Contract Lifecycle Management and Litigation Services leaders

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, announces its inclusion for the 14th consecutive year in the highest level of Chambers and Partners’ annual rankings. QuisLex again achieved Band 1 ranking this year for both Contract Lifecycle Management and Litigation Services of alternative legal service providers, now included in the newly branded NewLaw 2024 Guide.



Chambers and Partners remains a recognized world leader in research and analysis. Chambers NewLaw 2024 is its new guide to legal tech, outsourcing and alternative legal service providers. The report is the product of interviews with the service providers themselves, their clients and third-party market insiders and the analysis of qualitative feedback concerning technical ability, client service and value.

The 2024 Chambers NewLaw guide recognizes QuisLex’s litigation services, sharing several quotes from QuisLex clients, including:

“Their review team…[has] a variety of experience levels to suit the end-to-end needs of any matter.”

“The QuisLex team did a great job of learning the facts and law, asking the right questions, and getting us the work product we needed...”

The guide also recognizes QuisLex’s CLM services, including this quote from a QuisLex client: “QuisLex is helpful [in] sharing industry trends and benchmarking.”

“We are honored that our clients trust us with their most critical work and grateful for their support, without which we could not have attained a Chambers Band 1 ranking again this year,” says QuisLex CEO Ram Vasudevan. “These rankings have long been an industry gold standard, and we are proud to have achieved a Band 1 ranking again, this time in the NewLaw 2024 report.”

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

