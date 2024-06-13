SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. – ASTS

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether AST and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 17, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired AST securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 1, 2024, after the market closed, SpaceMobile issued a press release disclosing that production of five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been “impacted by two suppliers, leading to delays in integration and testing.” As a result, these five satellites were expected to be transported to the launch site between July or August 2024, later than the previously expected launch in the first quarter of 2024.

On this news, SpaceMobile’s stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 23.6%, to close at $2.01 per share on April 2, 2024.

