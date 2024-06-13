SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Doximity, Inc. – DOCS

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Doximity, Inc. (“Doximity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DOCS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether Doximity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 17, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On August 8, 2023, Doximity reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended June 30, 2023. While the Company exceeded its quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the first quarter, it provided disappointing guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and slashed its guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. Specifically, Doximity announced that it expected fiscal year 2024 revenue of between $452 million and $468 million (down from prior guidance of between $500 million and $506 million, and representing year-over-year revenue growth of only between 7.9% and 11.7%), and adjusted EBITDA of between $193 million and $209 million (down from prior guidance of between $216 million and $222 million, and representing year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of only between 4.9% and 13.6%). In conjunction with the disappointing guidance, Doximity announced that it would reduce its workforce by approximately 10%, noting that the workforce reduction is expected to cost approximately $8 million to $10 million.

On this news, Doximity’s stock price fell $7.49 per share, or 22.84%, to close at $25.30 per share on August 9, 2023.

Then, on April 1, 2024, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that “Doximity’s underlying sales . . . are declining at a negative -3-6% rate, but that this decline has been masked through accelerated revenue recognition.”

On this news, Doximity’s stock price fell $1.11 per share, or 4.12%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $25.80 per share on April 2, 2024.

