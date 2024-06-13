Submit Release
Identity, Access Management and Cybersecurity Solutions Provider BIO-key International Hosts Q1 Investor Call Tues., June 18th at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, will host its Q1 2024 investor call Tuesday, June 18th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released prior to the call. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the conference and Q&A session.

Conference Call Details                 
Date / Time:   Tuesday, June 18th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:   1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l
Live Webcast / Replay:   Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
Audio Replay:   1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 1988012
             
BIO-key at a Glance                          
Recent Price   $1.76   2023 Revenue   $7.8M
Shares Out.*   1.9M   2023 Revenue Growth   +10.5%
Market Cap   $3.3M   Price/2023 Sales   0.4X
             

* Common stock and common stock equivalents outstanding.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over 40 million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key     
Facebook – Corporate:   https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
LinkedIn – Corporate:   https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international  
Twitter – Corporate:   @BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors:   @BIO_keyIR
StockTwits:   BIO_keyIR
     

Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com
212-924-9800


