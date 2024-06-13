Thrilling Novel Takes Readers On Perilous Mission Back From Mars

Palmetto Publishing’s latest sci-fi adventure showcases an intense race against time

Charleston, SC, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A thrilling new science fiction novel for anyone who loves NASA, space missions, and high powered corruption, To Preserve, Protect and Destroy shares a compelling story of one man’s desperate attempts to preserve innocent lives as his ship hurdles to Earth.

Dedicated and esteemed NASA geologist Terrance Sullivan has been given a dangerous mission. He must gather the highly explosive stones that put a catastrophic end to the first terraforming mission on Mars and remove them from the Martian surface. Per the President of the United States, this mission is for universal safety purposes only, but Terrance suspects that something is amiss. When the truth of the mission’s final objective is revealed, Terrance must find a way to stop it before the ship returns to Earth, crash landing in the Middle East and killing both his crew and millions of innocent people.

To Preserve, Protect and Destroy is a dark, fast-paced adventure that will appeal to fans of space travel and political cover-ups. Readers who love a good high-stakes mission where characters never give up despite insurmountable odds will want to check out To Preserve, Protect and Destroy.

About the Author:

Matthew D. Saeman was raised in Orange County, California. He graduated from Cal State Fullerton and now works as a special education teacher in San Diego. He is married with one child and has a beloved Great Dane.

