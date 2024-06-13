Membranous Nephropathy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Membranous Nephropathy Market Report

Membranous Nephropathy companies are Mayo Clinic, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Roche Pharma AG, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Membranous Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Membranous Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Membranous Nephropathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recent advancement in the Membranous Nephropathy market:

FDA Orphan Drug Designation: In 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to felzartamab, an investigational agent developed by Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio). Felzartamab is a monoclonal antibody designed to deplete CD38+ plasma cells, which are believed to drive PMN through the production of pathogenic autoantibodies. HI-Bio intends to advance felzartamab into late-stage studies for the treatment of PMN1.

Positive Data: Recently, positive data was achieved for felzartamab in patients with PMN across two Phase 2 studies. Beyond PMN, felzartamab is also being explored for IgA Nephropathy and Antibody Mediated Rejection of kidney transplants.

Breakthrough Therapy Designation: In 2023, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for felzartamab, recognizing its potential as an important new therapeutic option for PMN patients

Some of the key facts of the Membranous Nephropathy Market Report:

The Membranous Nephropathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Membranous Nephropathy Companies: Argenx, Zai Lab Pty Ltd., Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Acelyrin, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Cerium Pharmaceuticals Inc., BeiGene, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Mallinckrodt, Mayo Clinic, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Roche Pharma AG, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

Key Membranous Nephropathy Therapies: B007, VB119, MIL62, Cyclosporine, SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, Rituximab, MIL62, Zanubrutinib, Tacrolimus, and others

The Membranous Nephropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Membranous Nephropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Membranous Nephropathy market dynamics.

Membranous Nephropathy Overview

Membranous nephropathy is a kidney disorder characterized by the thickening of the glomerular basement membrane, which plays a crucial role in kidney filtration. This thickening occurs due to the deposition of immune complexes, antibodies, and other proteins. As a result, the kidney's ability to filter wastes and excess fluids from the blood is impaired, leading to various symptoms and complications.

Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Membranous Nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Membranous Nephropathy

Prevalent Cases of Membranous Nephropathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Membranous Nephropathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Membranous Nephropathy

Membranous Nephropathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Membranous Nephropathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Membranous Nephropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Membranous Nephropathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Membranous Nephropathy Key Companies

Argenx, Zai Lab Pty Ltd., Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Acelyrin, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Cerium Pharmaceuticals Inc., BeiGene, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Mallinckrodt, Mayo Clinic, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Roche Pharma AG, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Membranous Nephropathy Therapies

B007, VB119, MIL62, Cyclosporine, SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, Rituximab, MIL62, Zanubrutinib, Tacrolimus

Membranous Nephropathy Treatment Market

The market for membranous nephropathy treatment encompasses the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors focused on developing and delivering therapies for individuals diagnosed with this kidney disorder. DelveInsight's report on membranous nephropathy provides comprehensive insights into the disease, covering its definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment.

Membranous nephropathy involves the thickening of the glomerular basement membrane in the kidneys, resulting in proteinuria (excessive protein in the urine) and impaired kidney function. Ongoing advancements in the membranous nephropathy treatment market reflect collaborative efforts between researchers and pharmaceutical firms striving to innovate therapies.

Effective management of membranous nephropathy requires patient education, regular monitoring, and a multidisciplinary approach involving nephrologists, immunologists, and other healthcare providers. These efforts are crucial for enhancing long-term outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Scope of the Membranous Nephropathy Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Membranous Nephropathy Companies: Argenx, Zai Lab Pty Ltd., Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Acelyrin, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., Cerium Pharmaceuticals Inc., BeiGene, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Mallinckrodt, Mayo Clinic, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Roche Pharma AG, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

Key Membranous Nephropathy Therapies: B007, VB119, MIL62, Cyclosporine, SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel, Rituximab, MIL62, Zanubrutinib, Tacrolimus, and others

Membranous Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Membranous Nephropathy current marketed and Membranous Nephropathy emerging therapies

Membranous Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Membranous Nephropathy market drivers and Membranous Nephropathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Membranous Nephropathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Membranous Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Membranous Nephropathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Membranous Nephropathy

3. SWOT analysis of Membranous Nephropathy

4. Membranous Nephropathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Membranous Nephropathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Membranous Nephropathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Membranous Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Membranous Nephropathy

9. Membranous Nephropathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Membranous Nephropathy Unmet Needs

11. Membranous Nephropathy Emerging Therapies

12. Membranous Nephropathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Membranous Nephropathy Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Membranous Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Membranous Nephropathy Market Drivers

16. Membranous Nephropathy Market Barriers

17. Membranous Nephropathy Appendix

18. Membranous Nephropathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

